Max in command at Red Bull's home race

SPIELBERG (Austria) • Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring circuit yesterday and secured pole for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Starting from the front of the grid the world champion comfortably held off the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to turn the air orange as his army of Dutch fans set off flares in celebration.

"It was great to see, a lot of smoke at the end with all the orange," Verstappen said, after doing a lap of honour in a Red Bull buggy.

While he extended his lead over Leclerc to 44 points, Verstappen was still wary of the two Ferraris behind him. He said: "We were very closely matched... I had a bit of a gap and after that it was similar in pace (with Ferrari).

"I expect tomorrow it is going to be an interesting battle again. The race is a lot longer, so it's going to be quite tricky on tyres.

"The car is good, just a few things to fine-tune but overall we're really competitive again this weekend."

As well as claiming pole in today's race, the 11th of the season, Verstappen also added eight points to his championship tally.

George Russell of Mercedes took fourth ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who made his way through much of the field after starting in 13th.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was hampered by a tangle at the start that saw AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly pitched into a spin which led to him being stuck behind the two Haas cars, was eighth.

There was further drama at the start when first Fernando Alonso's Alpine refused to budge when the formation lap began with the double world champion's race over before it had begun.

Then as the pack formed for the start Zhou Guanyu had an issue at the back. "The engine switched off guys," the Alfa Romeo driver reported. The field were sent on a second formation lap.

Verstappen held off the Ferraris at the first corner to enjoy a smooth win, his third on the trot after taking both grands prix staged at the circuit in the Styrian mountains last year. Leclerc, who finished just 1.67 seconds behind Verstappen and starts second on the grid, was somewhat dejected at not being closer.

He said: "It was frustrating. The first part of the race was all about managing but Max was very quick, he was pushing quite a lot at the beginning so I was just trying to control my tyres to attack at the end.

"Then I had a small fight with Carlos. At the end I was closing a little bit, it was very close overall. Tomorrow is the race and hopefully we can have a good start and put a bit more pressure on Max."

His teammate Sainz, who took the chequered flag at Silverstone, relished the challenge. He noted: "I had a good start, a couple of fights at the beginning with Max into Turn 3, and then Charles into Turn 3 again.

"Probably overheated a bit the tyres, running behind Charles. I had to back off and finish the race.

"First of all, we will need to improve a little bit the pace because we were strong at the beginning of the race. It looked like we were going to match him.

"But tomorrow we will go through different compounds so anything can happen. But it's important that we are both in the fight and try our best to beat Max."

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

