Max advantage as Verstappen takes lead

MONTE CARLO • Max Verstappen capitalised on Ferrari pole sitter Charles Leclerc's cruel last-minute withdrawal to win yesterday's Monaco Grand Prix and go top of the Formula One drivers' world championship for the first time.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took second, with McLaren's Lando Norris completing the podium.

Red Bull's Verstappen displaced Lewis Hamilton at the top of the 2021 standings after the Mercedes seven-time world champion finished in seventh. The Dutch driver pitched up in the principality trailing Hamilton by 14 points, and leaves it four points ahead on 105.

"It's so special to win. The first time for me on the podium here. It was all about looking after the tyres. I was pretty much in control," said Verstappen, who had everything under control from start to finish.

As Red Bull celebrated a breakthrough weekend, going top of the constructors' standings by a single point, champions Mercedes dropped the ball.

Hamilton fumed after an early pit stop strategy backfired while Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas retired from second place when mechanics were unable to remove the right front wheel.

"I don't understand guys. I saved the tyres to go longer and you made me stop before," said Hamilton over the team radio.

But his frustration was nothing compared to the heartache Leclerc suffered. News that his car would not be leaving the pits came just minutes before the start.

The Monaco-born racer had damaged his car in a crash during qualifying but Ferrari had announced earlier on Sunday that repairs had been carried out without a change of gearbox, which would have incurred a five-grid penalty.

Then they discovered an issue with the left driveshaft which was impossible to fix in time for the start of the race.

MONACO GRAND PRIX SELECTED RESULTS 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1 hr 38min 56.820sec 2 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +8.968sec 3 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +19.427 4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +20.490 5 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin +52.591 6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +53.896 7 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +68.231 8 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +1 lap 9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +1 lap 10 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo +1 lap DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Verstappen 105 points 2 Hamilton 101 3 Norris 56 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Red Bull 149 points 2 Mercedes 148 3 McLaren 80

Leclerc, who has yet to finish his home grand prix, told Sky Sports television: "Now I'm getting used to this feeling here unfortunately. I've never finished a race here and this year I don't start it... it's a difficult one to take."

The late drama raised questions of how Ferrari had failed to detect the issue earlier and whether they had taken a gamble to protect pole.

"I am surprised because they checked the gearbox," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. "It's also a shame because he's Monegasque, people are cheering for him and he deserved it (pole) because his lap was spectacular."

Some 7,500 fans were allowed to watch the race from the grandstands as Covid-19 restrictions are gradually lifted in the principality.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE