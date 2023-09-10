Martin holds off wounded Italians to seal San Marino GP double

MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Italy - September 10, 2023 Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
MISANO ADRIATICO - Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin led the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico from start to finish on Sunday to complete a second sprint and race double of the season and cut Francesco Bagnaia's championship lead to 36 points.

The Spaniard finished ahead of Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing, who was hampered by a wrist injury he suffered at the Catalan Grand Prix.

Ducati's MotoGP world champion Bagnaia, who had his leg run over in a separate crash last week, completed the podium after a hard-fought battle for third with late-charging wildcard Dani Pedrosa. REUTERS

