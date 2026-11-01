Straitstimes.com header logo

Marquez wins Malaysian GP, extending MotoGP championship lead

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEPANG, Malaysia, Nov 1 - Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday for the first time since 2018 to take a 44-point lead over injured title rival Jorge Martin in the championship.

Marc shot out of the block and beat his brother Alex, the pole-sitter, into the opening turn. Alex was able to quickly regain the lead but ran wide a turn later to hand it back, and Marc did not make any mistakes from that point on.

Victory moved seven-times MotoGP champion Marquez up to 399 points in the championship standings, 44 ahead of Martin, who did not compete after fracturing his wrist.

Saturday's sprint winner Pedro Acosta of KTM finished second, while Gresini's Alex was third. REUTERS

See more on

Grand Prix

KTM

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.