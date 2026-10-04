Marquez wins Japanese GP to cut Martin's lead

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MOTEGI, Japan, Oct 4 - Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth Japanese Grand Prix to complete a sprint-race double at the Motegi Circuit on Sunday and cut title rival Jorge Martin's championship lead to two points.

Polesitter Martin managed to hold on to his advantage off the line and appeared comfortable in the opening eight laps as Marquez waited for the perfect moment to pounce.

That opportunity came on the 11th lap when Martin left a sliver of space on his inside, which Marquez exploited to take the lead.

The reigning champion then controlled the race to the chequered flag, finishing ahead of Aprilia's Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. REUTERS