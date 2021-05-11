Lewis showing individual brilliance in a team sport

While Lewis Hamilton was producing yet another incredible driving display and giving every ounce asked of him in absolute symmetry with his team's brilliant but bold strategic planning, teammate Valtteri Bottas was busy doing the opposite.

The Finn was maintaining the gap to leader Max Verstappen while Hamilton, delayed by a second stop for fresh tyres, was closing it dramatically. Bottas might just have caught Verstappen at the end. But at his pace, Hamilton definitely would.