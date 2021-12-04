Lewis' seven world titles do not give him the edge, insists Max

JEDDAH • Max Verstappen has rejected the notion that Lewis Hamilton's previous title showdown experience would give him any advantage at this weekend's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who holds an eight-point lead ahead of the final two races of the season, insisted there was nothing unusual about the 36-year-old Briton peaking at this stage of the year.

But Verstappen stressed that he had enjoyed his season-long scrap with the Mercedes man.

"It's natural, of course, that when you are in this stage of your career, you're better prepared than you were in your first or second season, when Lewis was fighting for his first title," said the 24-year-old Dutchman.

"I think that's just a natural progression. I also feel much better prepared than when I just came into Formula One. And, no, I don't think that it makes a big difference otherwise it would have shown already throughout the season."

After Hamilton had declared himself as utterly at ease, Verstappen followed in similar fashion, offering a calm, gentle and often-bland response to reporters at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Thursday.

Asked about his chances of winning the title and becoming the Netherlands' first world champion driver, he said: "It doesn't matter where we end up because we've had a really good season as a team.

"I think last year I had also a very good season, but I'm always looking at myself, what I can do better.

"I think fighting against Lewis, in general, has been good for the sport. It's a young guy against the established multiple champion. I think it's just very exciting."

Verstappen can clinch the title if he out-scores seven-time world champion Hamilton by 18 points in tomorrow's race.

Hamilton will leave Saudi Arabia level on points with Verstappen to set up a winner-takes-all Abu Dhabi finale if he wins with the fastest lap ahead of the Dutchman.

"We're fighting for uncharted territory, no one's ever won eight titles, team or driver, so that's quite fresh and new," said Hamilton.

"Then on the other side I'm more relaxed than I've ever been. I remember how it was my first championship and even my second and third, the sleepless nights and all those sorts of things.

"Obviously, (I'm) a lot more sure about myself now. All I can do is prepare the best I can and I 100 per cent know I have."

F1 SAUDI ARABIAN GP

