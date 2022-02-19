Lewis says leaving was never on the cards

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton insisted yesterday he never said he was going to quit Formula One despite the traumatic end to his 2021 world championship campaign.

The Mercedes driver, 37, was speaking for the first time since he lost the title in controversial circumstances to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on Dec 12.

"I never ever said I was going to stop," said the seven-time champion at the launch of the 2022 Mercedes car. "I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it."

Reflecting on the moments after the Yas Marina race, Hamilton, who appeared alongside new teammate George Russell and team boss Toto Wolff, added: "It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present.

"I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George."

Meanwhile, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have backed the governing FIA's restructuring of F1's race control operation in response to the season-ending Abu Dhabi race that resulted in Michael Masi being replaced as race director.

Masi came under fire after altering the safety car procedure to set up a last-lap showdown between Hamilton and Verstappen.

The Australian moved only the lapped cars between race-leading Hamilton and second-placed Verstappen out of the way, allowing the latter, on fresher tyres, to seize the lead to win on the last lap.

The federation's newly elected president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Thursday that Masi will be replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will alternate as race directors.

Other changes include a new virtual race control room, like football's VAR (video assistant referee), a reassessment of safety car unlapping procedures, the return of stalwart Herbie Blash as permanent senior adviser to the two race directors and an end to the broadcasting of radio transmissions between teams and race control.

"I actually like what I see," Sainz said, following the launch of Ferrari's 2022 car on Thursday.

"I also welcome the new race directors and I'm sure they will have a very difficult task."

Leclerc added: "I fully trust that this is the right decision and we will go forward with this."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE