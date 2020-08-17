Lewis 'in a daze' in record-breaking Spanish victory

BARCELONA • Lewis Hamilton yesterday claimed his 88th Formula One career victory and, with it, an outright record 156th podium finish after driving his Mercedes to a masterful victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

It was the world championship leader and six-time champion's fifth win in Spain and his fourth in consecutive years, extending his record run of finishes in the points to 39.

Hamilton came home 24 seconds ahead of nearest title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who finished 20 seconds in front of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

The Briton had shared a record 155 podium finishes with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher, whose other records for championships and wins are in the Briton's sights this year.

His victory also increased his lead in the championship standings to 37 points over Verstappen, while Sergio Perez, back in his Racing Point car after missing two races with Covid-19, was fourth ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz of McLaren.

"Wow, I was in another zone then," said Hamilton. "I didn't even know it was the fastest lap. Thank you everyone... I was in a daze. Fantastic effort by the team.

"It was hard work. The heat is crazy. I was focused on getting a perfect start and after that, it was about managing the tyres.

"We didn't know how quick the Red Bulls were so I tried to get a measure of Max while the tyres evened out early on. Tyre management was the difference in the end. The guys have done a fantastic job.

"It is a lot closer than people think in the driver standings. But I was just in such a different headspace in the car it was a beautiful feeling, better than I have had in a long time."

After the Silver Arrows' tyre problems in the past two races, culminating in a second-place finish at last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, there were no such issues at the Circuit de Catalunya, allowing Hamilton to showcase his skill.

It left the Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff astounded, with the Austrian saying: "At the moment, I have to say he drives in a league of his own."

SPANISH GP

RESULTS 1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 1hr 31min 45.279sec 2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +24.177sec 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes +44.752sec *fastest lap 4 Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point +1 lap 5 Sergio Perez (Mex) Racing Point + 1 lap 6 Carlos Sainz (Esp) McLaren + 1 lap 7 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari + 1 lap 8 Alex Albon (Tha) Red Bull +1 lap 9 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +1 lap 10 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +1 lap SELECTED 14 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo DNF Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Hamilton 132pts 2 Verstappen 95 3 Bottas 89 4 Leclerc 45 5 Stroll 40 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 221pts 2 Red Bull 135 3 Racing Point 63 4 McLaren 62 5 Ferrari 61

Such was Hamilton's speed that Verstappen had to be content with his runner-up finish.

"To split them was the best we could do today," the Dutchman said. "We didn't have the speed of Lewis and it was important to get past Valtteri at the start."

A three-horse race is shaping up six races in, though, Bottas increasingly appears to be the outside bet, and the Finn was disappointed to slip further behind.

"I lost a place at the start and that was it," he said. "In stint two I was behind Max and everyone knows how hard that is.

"Off the start, Lewis got away and I did not have a tow like those behind."

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, in his final season with Ferrari and linked with a move to Aston Martin next year, finished seventh ahead of Alex Albon in the second Red Bull, to claim the driver of the day award after climbing from 11th place.

His teammate Charles Leclerc, however, did not finish owing to engine problems and he later tweeted that the Scuderia would investigate the issue as his car "switched off" and would not start again.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE