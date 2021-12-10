Let's race to win, vow title rivals

ABU DHABI • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen feels he is being singled out by Formula One stewards, saying yesterday he will not change the way he drives ahead of a winner-takes-all title showdown with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutchman was handed two time penalties at the last race in Saudi Arabia for leaving the track while defending the lead against the Briton and for a later collision with the 36-year-old, who is level on 369.5 points ahead of the finale at the Yas Marina track.

"Clearly things don't apply for everyone," the 24-year-old said yesterday, referring to battles between Ferrari teammates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and George Russell of Williams, whose off-track excursions went unpunished.

"Things I did in terms of defending, two other guys also did and they didn't even get a mention or a penalty. Clearly it's only me who gets it."

It is only the second time in the sport's history that two drivers head into the last race level on points, but with the Red Bull driver leading 9-8 on race wins.

Verstappen is gunning for his first Formula One title while Hamilton is eyeing a record eighth.

The former will be champion if neither manage to score, raising concerns that one of the most thrilling title battles in years could be decided by a collision.

The pair have already come together three times this season and in his event notes, F1 race director Michael Masi warned that any unsportsmanlike behaviour could attract severe sanctions, including a points deduction.

Outlining the articles of the motor sport's International Sporting Code relating to "unsportsmanlike" conduct and the penalties for such behaviour, Masi claimed an avoidable collision could result in severe consequences.

The Australian singled out Article 12.2.1l which deals with "any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the result of a competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics".

Verstappen, in particular, has drawn scrutiny for his uncompromising wheel-to-wheel racing.

After the race in Jeddah, 1996 world champion Damon Hill told Sky Sports that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) had to warn the title contenders of the consequences should a collision between them decide the title.

"There is a precedent that was set in the championship in 1997 where (Michael) Schumacher's points were taken away from him," the Briton said. "So if we do have a (collision) situation, I think the FIA should make the teams and drivers know in advance what they are likely to do."

But when pushed on whether he would race differently in light of the penalties handed to him in Saudi Arabia and Masi's warning, Verstappen responded: "As a driver, you don't think about these things. You go to a weekend where you just want to do the best you can, as a team, and of course you try to win the race.

"To be honest, the only thing I ask for is that it's fair for everyone."

Hamilton also gave short shrift to the expectation of a crash, telling ESPN: "As I said, just going into the weekend I don't put any energy towards that sort of thing.

"At the end of the day, I do believe everyone here racing comes to win. I would like to believe everyone wants to do it in the right way, so I don't even let that creep into my mind.

"We go full-steam ahead with that same focus and we don't waste energy on things that are out of our control."

