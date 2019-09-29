Leclerc's 4th pole on the trot

SOCHI • Charles Leclerc became the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2000 to clinch four consecutive poles yesterday, but all he wants is to "focus on the job" today at the Russian Grand Prix.

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes joined the Monaco driver on the front row after qualifying second in Sochi.

The 21-year-old Leclerc has also now out-qualified his four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel, who starts third, for nine successive races.

"The car felt amazing. It definitely feels great to be back on pole but I don't know if it's the best track to start on pole, the start is very, very important," he said.

On being compared to the great Schumacher, Leclerc added: "It feels very special but yeah I don't want to think about those stats now.

"I just want to focus on the job.

"It's a long way to go tomorrow. We've been confident all weekend long and it looks good for now."

RUSSIAN GP GRID

1ST ROW 1 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 2ND ROW 3 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 4 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 3RD ROW 5 Carlos Sainz Jr (Esp) McLaren 6 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 4TH ROW 7 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 8 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas 5TH ROW 9 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 10 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault SELECTED 19 Alexander Albon (Tha) Red Bull

The in-form Monegasque clocked a best lap of 1min 31.628sec to improve his time in the final seconds yesterday and set up an end to Mercedes' five-year domination of the event since it began in 2014.

After three successive Ferrari wins, two from Leclerc, he appears set to extend the scarlet Scuderia's run of success to four races after victories in Belgium, Italy and Singapore. He finished second at the Marina Bay Street Circuit last weekend.

Hamilton pulled out a dazzling final sector and final lap to move ahead of Vettel by a narrow margin.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took fourth but, because of a penalty, dropped to the fifth row, with Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes joining Vettel on the second row.

"I'm not entirely happy. I think I couldn't extract the maximum of the car," said Vettel.

"The speed is there so let's keep it up. Here, first you need a good start. There is potentially an advantage if you start from behind, but let's see what happens."

Ahead of the race today, Hamilton leads the drivers' standings on 296 points, ahead of Bottas (231), Leclerc and Verstappen (both on 200). Vettel is fifth on 194.

The five-time world champion Hamilton admitted that Ferrari were too quick and that Mercedes would have work to do today.

"It was a tough qualifying session because these guys (the Ferraris) have some crazy speeds on the straights," the Briton said.

"They go to another level - jet mode. I gave it everything I had at the end and I'm so glad it came together.

"I wasn't expecting to get on the front row so I'm really happy. They have that power, so we have got to try something."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm