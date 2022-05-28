Leclerc wants double joy at Monaco

MONACO • Charles Leclerc is seeking more than a home victory in tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix.

Not only does he want to end his wretched luck in the glamour race and secure a first win on the street circuit with Ferrari, he also hopes the annual event is not the last.

As the Monaco race promoters and organisers on Thursday continued negotiations for a contract extension with Formula One's commercial rights holders Liberty Media, Leclerc spoke out in defence of a circuit that some critics regard as too antiquated for modern racing.

"There is no track that comes close to the adrenaline (rush) that we experience here and, for me, it is a part of F1's history," he said.

"I have never known Monaco without Formula One, apart from Covid reasons in 2020, and Formula One without Monaco is not F1. Formula One has historic tracks like Silverstone, Monza and Monaco, too, but Monaco should stay on the calendar."

Critics say the tight and twisty Monte Carlo circuit is too narrow and slow to allow for overtaking and exciting racing, and F1 is looking for changes, but Leclerc feels Monaco still has its merits.

"In terms of qualifying, there is nowhere I enjoy it as much as I do here. The driver can make a difference because the barriers are so close you can feel the danger. You have the sensation of speed," he said.

"I agree that there are things we can change to increase the overtaking... but in terms of a challenge for the driver, it is one of the toughest and it must stay on the calendar."

Leclerc is also calm and optimistic about his own prospects of success despite his misfortunes in recent years that have left him seeking his first finish here.

"It's not been the luckiest track for me overall, but that's life. It happens. It's part of motor sport and sometimes things just don't go your way," he said.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was also in unison with Leclerc over Monaco's fate, saying yesterday: "I don't think anyone's got the balls to take that race away from Monaco.

"Whether it's the worst race or the best race, it's the crown jewels."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS