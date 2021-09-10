Leclerc wants 'crazy' party at Monza

MONZA (Italy) • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has called for the "tifosi" to generate a crazy Dutch-style atmosphere as he bids to gatecrash the championship contenders' title scrap at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Monegasque, who won Ferrari's home race at Italy's "Temple of speed" in 2019, wants the fans at Monza to recreate the carnival atmosphere seen at Zandvoort last weekend where 70,000 Dutch fans enjoyed a noisy beach party and roared Red Bull's Max Verstappen to victory.

"It is our home and we can feel the support. I will remember 2019 for the rest of my life," said Leclerc, 23. "And I hope we can see the same kind of craziness that we saw for Max, but this time for us!"

Monza is set to allow around half-capacity crowds of 50,000 this weekend, following last year's closed-door race.

Another tussle between Verstappen and Britain's seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is on the cards but Leclerc hopes to enter the conversation on Sunday, even though the Scuderia are not in the title race - he is at least 130 points behind the leading pair.

It is more probable that Hamilton, seeking to become the first driver to win 100 grands prix, will bounce back as he seeks an outright record sixth Monza triumph and first since 2018.

He shares the current record of five wins with Formula One great Michael Schumacher, having finished seventh last year after being penalised for entering the pit lane when it was closed.

"I expect Monza will suit Mercedes as it hasn't been our best track for a few years," said Verstappen, whose wins in Belgium and the Netherlands have lifted him three points clear in the title race.

"But if we continue what we have been doing, working well as a team and nail every detail, we can be competitive. But Mercedes may have a top-speed advantage."

Alfa Romeo will also enjoy home support with Robert Kubica continuing to substitute for Kimi Raikkonen, who missed the Dutch GP and will be out this weekend as he is still recovering from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Schumacher's wife, Corinna, revealed the Ferrari legend was "different, but he's here" as the 52-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Schumacher has not been seen in public in eight years and there have been precious few updates about his condition. Ahead of a Netflix documentary set to air next Wednesday, Corinna said this was because privacy was very important to their family.

She added: "He still shows me how strong he is every day. We do everything we can to make Michael better. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS