Leclerc, Verstappen and Vettel set for third-place battle

SAO PAULO • The fight to be the best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers heats up at the Brazilian Grand Prix today, with 22-year-olds Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel chasing Formula One's third position.

Even if Mercedes have clinched both the constructors' and drivers' titles, with Lewis Hamilton securing his sixth crown in Texas, there remains some bragging rights to be had as the 21-race season heads into the penultimate round.

There are also millions of dollars at stake for mid-table teams jostling for positions that determine prize money payouts.

Ferrari rookie Leclerc, who had back-to-back wins in Belgium and Italy, is third on 249 points. But he faces a 10-place grid penalty with a new engine as he seeks to defend a 14-point edge over Red Bull's Verstappen, who is in turn five clear of Ferrari's Vettel.

"It's still going to be hard," said Verstappen, when asked about closing the gap. "We need a bit of luck as well but I will give everything.

"Of course we had some really unlucky results but they (Ferrari) should have been miles ahead of us over the whole year.

"It's been a good season in that way, that we're actually still in there. I'll try to get it (third)."

Interlagos is an old-style circuit, with an exuberant crowd likely to give Hamilton plenty of love. Vettel, a three-time winner in Brazil, is also hoping to build on those sentiments and his track record.

"Overall it's been a good hunting ground for us and, hopefully, it will be like that again this weekend," said the German, whose only win this year came in Singapore.

Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas will be looking to carry momentum on to Abu Dhabi and into the winter break, with the Briton on 83 career wins and eager to close the gap on Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91.

Ferrari and Red Bull are also looking ahead, with their second and third positions secured.

"We are still going to try things on the car to give us new ideas for next year," said Verstappen, who won in Austria and Germany.

McLaren are fourth on 121 points. Below them, the fiercest battle is between Renault (83 points), Racing Point (65) and Toro Rosso (64).

REUTERS

F1 BRAZILIAN GP

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 12.30am