Ferrari's Leclerc thrills to pole in Singapore

Ferrari wunderkind Charles Leclerc is on course for a third win on the trot, after he earned pole for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, following a thrilling flying lap last night.

Eight of the 11 winners in Singapore have started from pole while Leclerc enters tonight's race on the back of wins in Belgium and Italy.

He drove a scintillating 1min 36.217sec to pip world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by 0.191sec, while Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel will start on the second row in third, 0.220 behind.

The 21-year-old etched his name in the record books as the youngest pole-sitter at the Marina Bay Street Circuit - Hamilton (2009) and Vettel (2011) were both 24 when they first did it - and the Monaco man achieved it after a tense session, during which he nearly lost control.

After clocking his fastest lap, he screamed in his cockpit: "Oh my god! Oh my god! I lost control, I think, three times during the lap."

He later described the lap as "crazy", and said of his close shaves at Turns 3 and 11: "I'm surprised I didn't lose much time by losing (control) that much."

His relief could be, in part, down to his bad experience in Singapore in his rookie Formula One season last year, when he crashed his Sauber into the wall during practice after misjudging the exit from the Anderson Bridge turn.

He insisted, however, that he had already turned his attention to tonight's 61-lap race, saying: "It feels great. But you are able to enjoy for only a short time because you have to focus on the race and in the end, there are no points awarded for pole position, which is a shame.

"It's very good to see (Ferrari) on pole on a track like this, where we really expected to struggle."

Five-time world champion Hamilton, who is on the hunt for a fifth Singapore GP trophy and the third in a row, said Ferrari's performance in qualifying should serve as a wake-up call to Mercedes.

"We were not expecting to have such a strong performance from them, but they did a great job and I'm grateful I was able to split them, only just," said the Englishman.

"We were definitely lacking pace today, it was a struggle to battle with them."

Four-time world champion Vettel, who is also a four-time Singapore GP winner, is hoping the Prancing Horse will have more reason to celebrate tonight.

"It should be a good race," he said. "Let's see what the cars will do, if we are able to push for the full two hours or if we have to manage.

"One way or the other, it's always fun around here and I'm looking forward to it."

SINGAPORE GP

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm, and Mediacorp Ch5, 7.45pm