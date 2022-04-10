Leclerc tames Albert Park and pips Verstappen to pole

MELBOURNE • Charles Leclerc has often struggled around the Albert Park circuit but he finally conquered it yesterday to take pole for the Australian Grand Prix today.

The Ferrari driver from Monaco claimed that it was a track that did not suit his driving style, but in a measure of how far he has progressed, it all came together in a blistering 1min 17.868sec lap at the death in Melbourne.

It was nearly three-tenths of a second quicker than Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen, who will start second, as the pair provided more evidence that they are the men to beat this season.

"It was a good lap, this time I took quite a lot of risks, especially in Turn 6, which was quite tricky," said Leclerc, the championship leader who is looking to build on his victory at the season-opening race in Bahrain last month.

"I wasn't really on this corner during qualifying, doing some mistakes, and then in the last Q3 lap I managed to gain quite a bit on myself compared to the other laps.

"Very happy, especially on a track like this where I have always struggled in the past and also in practices."

Albert Park has undergone its most significant changes since it first hosted a race in 1996, with the track fully resurfaced.

Seven corners have been modified and two removed this year, offering better overtaking opportunities but Leclerc said it remained a tough configuration.

"To be honest I was also struggling on the previous layout," he said.

" I've always struggled with these type of corners that are not really 90 degrees.

"Always struggling with my driving style here, but I think it's also a general thing with all the drivers. It's a very tricky track."