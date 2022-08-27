Leclerc puts trust in Ferrari to hunt down Verstappen

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS • Charles Leclerc still believes he can beat Max Verstappen and win this year's world title for Ferrari, starting with a perfect result at tomorrow's Belgian Grand Prix.

Despite facing an 80-point deficit to the Dutchman with nine races remaining, the Monegasque driver has declared his faith in the fallible Ferrari team.

"I still believe in the championship, of course," he said at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, ahead of Formula One's first race after a month-long break.

"It's going to be a very difficult challenge, but I will believe in it until the very end. I think we will take it one by one as a team, each race, but for sure we need to try and maximise every opportunity that we have ahead."

Leclerc wants to focus on his chances, rather than reflect on failings in the first part of the season.

"The first part of the season has been full of highs and lows with loads of emotions and there's lots of accumulation of emotion that leads to being tired," he admitted. "So, I was quite happy to go on holiday."

The 24-year-old acknowledged that after building up a 46-point lead over Verstappen from the opening three races, he and Ferrari had lost their grip and allowed Red Bull to take control.

A combination of mechanical failures, tactical and strategic mistakes and individual errors resulted in Leclerc converting his seven poles overall into only three wins.

That had led to questions about his faith in Ferrari, but he is committed to leading their bid for a first drivers' championship since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

"It's about whoever puts together a perfect weekend because between Red Bull and ourselves there is very little - maybe sometimes, we are a tiny bit stronger and sometimes, they are a tiny bit stronger," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

