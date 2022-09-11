Leclerc on pole, eyeing repeat of Italian GP win

MONZA (Italy) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in pole position for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, with Mercedes' George Russell joining him on the front row, after finishing 0.145sec ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Leclerc posted his fastest lap on his final shot around the Temple of Speed.

Red Bull's runaway championship leader Verstappen was second fastest in qualifying, but will drop down the grid for the race due to a five-place penalty.

Grid penalties will also apply to Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

It was Leclerc's eighth pole position of the season and while the Monaco native has struggled to turn those poles into victories on race day, claiming just two, he is hopeful of claiming his second win at Monza after 2019.

"It's amazing, it wasn't an easy qualifying session. I knew there was quite a bit of potential in the car," he said on Saturday, adding that "we were not expecting to fight for pole here".

"I knew in this last lap in Q3, I had to put everything together and I managed to do it, very happy with the lap, very happy with the performance, the feeling with the car is amazing and I really hope we can do just like 2019 tomorrow.

"I just took much more risks, it was the last lap... and it worked out."

Verstappen, who enjoys a commanding 109-point lead in the championship race over Leclerc and Perez (both 201 points) with seven races left, said: "It was close but we chose to go for a little bit more downforce here and over one lap, it's maybe not the best but for tomorrow I think it can be quite strong - and also knowing that we have to start a bit back.

"I think all in all, it was still a good lap; I enjoyed it, the whole weekend so far and it will be an interesting battle tomorrow."

On his race strategy, the Dutch world champion, who has yet to win here, added: "Just trying to stay out of trouble at the beginning and I'll just work my way forward."