Leclerc on a roll with Ferrari pole in Las Vegas

Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S - November 18, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Finn Blake
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S - November 18, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the pit lane during qualifying Pool via REUTERS/Darron Cummings
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S - November 18, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is pictured on the Sphere after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Mike Blake
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S - November 18, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after qualifying in pole position with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Red Bull's Max Verstappen REUTERS/Finn Blake
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S - November 17, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during practice REUTERS/Finn Blake
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

LAS VEGAS - Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen stepping up to join him on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second fastest in qualifying, with Verstappen third, but the Spaniard has a 10 place grid penalty after repairs to his car following damage from a practice incident.

Leclerc was fastest in all three qualifying phases down the floodlit Strip, with its neon backdrop of landmark hotels and casinos, for his third pole in the last four races.

The Monaco driver was still disappointed with his laps, and a pole time of one minute 32.726 seconds only half a tenth faster than Sainz.

"I didn’t do a good enough job but it was enough for P1 so that’s all we need and now full focus on tomorrow to try to put everything together in the race," he said.

"Normally that’s where we lack the most performance so I hope we can put it all together and win here."

George Russell will move up to third for Mercedes with Pierre Gasly fourth on the grid for Alpine in the first race in Sin City since the 1980s.

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and U.S. rookie Logan Sargeant qualified an impressive, and surprising, fifth and sixth. REUTERS

