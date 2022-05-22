Leclerc in pole position for third win; title rival Verstappen hot on his heels

BARCELONA • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had difficulties in yesterday's qualifying session for the Spanish Grand Prix but was glad that it ended "extremely well" as he clinched pole for today's race.
At a sweltering Montmelo circuit where conditions were not the best, the world championship leader qualified ahead of Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen, who was just 0.323 seconds back.
"I feel good. It was a very, very difficult session, especially in Q3 because I did a mistake in the opening and then obviously I only had one lap," said Leclerc, who claimed his fourth pole of the year.
"But it went extremely well, I had a bit of moments on my lap but in the end I made it stick and very, very happy with pole position.
"I am in a strong position to start the race but we have been struggling with tyres compared to Red Bull and Max is just behind.
"If we don't manage those tyres well we will lose that win, so we need to get on top of it."
The driver from Monaco was up against it after his first flying lap in the third qualifying session reserved for the top 10 drivers ended in an unscripted spin out of turn 15.
But he brushed that embarrassment aside to return to plant his Ferrari at the head of the grid with a lap of 1min 18.750sec.
Verstappen was hampered by a Drag Reduction System (DRS) issue late on as confirmed by team boss Christian Horner, meaning the Dutchman, who won the last two races, will have to play second fiddle to Leclerc today.
"I couldn't do my final run. Either the DRS didn't open or I lost power, so it's a bit of a shame," lamented Verstappen.
"I think, overall, to be on the front row, looking at the whole weekend so far, it was a good achievement.
"But I would have liked to go for that final run."
Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points going into this sixth race of the season.
Local favourite Carlos Sainz was cheered by the huge home support and he will start today in the other Ferrari on the second row where he will be joined by Mercedes' George Russell.
The Spaniard echoed his teammate Leclerc's concern about tyre management.
"Conditions haven't been the easiest with the heat, with the wind, but today we managed to put in a decent lap, which means we can fight tomorrow," said Sainz.
"I think the key will be the start, the tyre management, see if we can get a good start and go from there. I think everything is possible tomorrow."
Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull is on the third row with Lewis Hamilton for company in the other Mercedes.
Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas qualified seventh, ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen, while McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher of Haas are ninth and 10th.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
SPANISH GRAND PRIX
Main race: Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8.55pm