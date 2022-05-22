Leclerc in pole position for third win; title rival Verstappen hot on his heels

"I am in a strong position to start the race but we have been struggling with tyres compared to Red Bull and Max is just behind.

"If we don't manage those tyres well we will lose that win, so we need to get on top of it."

The driver from Monaco was up against it after his first flying lap in the third qualifying session reserved for the top 10 drivers ended in an unscripted spin out of turn 15.

But he brushed that embarrassment aside to return to plant his Ferrari at the head of the grid with a lap of 1min 18.750sec.

Verstappen was hampered by a Drag Reduction System (DRS) issue late on as confirmed by team boss Christian Horner, meaning the Dutchman, who won the last two races, will have to play second fiddle to Leclerc today.

"I couldn't do my final run. Either the DRS didn't open or I lost power, so it's a bit of a shame," lamented Verstappen.

"I think, overall, to be on the front row, looking at the whole weekend so far, it was a good achievement.

"But I would have liked to go for that final run."

Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points going into this sixth race of the season.

Local favourite Carlos Sainz was cheered by the huge home support and he will start today in the other Ferrari on the second row where he will be joined by Mercedes' George Russell.

The Spaniard echoed his teammate Leclerc's concern about tyre management.

"Conditions haven't been the easiest with the heat, with the wind, but today we managed to put in a decent lap, which means we can fight tomorrow," said Sainz.