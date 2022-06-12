Leclerc gets his fourth straight pole

BAKU • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is "really excited" as he will start on pole position for today's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after dominating qualifying at Baku yesterday.

Leclerc, registering his fourth consecutive pole and sixth of this Formula One season, finished in the fastest lap of 1min 41.359sec and he is joined on the front row by the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who was just 0.282sec slower.

Perez's teammate and world champion Max Verstappen is on the second row with Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari for company.

"It feels good," said Leclerc, who also started on pole last season in Baku and the Monegasque is the first driver to repeat the feat in the six years of the race being held.

"This one... all pole positions feel good, but this one I didn't expect it because especially in Q1 and Q2 I really struggled to see that we were faster. But it came together in the last lap and I managed to do a good lap so I am extremely happy. I am really excited (for) tomorrow."

Perez had a problem with his engine towards the end of Q3 and he "couldn't turn it on", but he was still glad to qualify second.

He added: "I was basically on my own (due to the issue). And when it got to Q3, it's when you go full out.

"I hit the wall a couple of times but luckily we managed to survive, which is the key really here.

"Tomorrow it's a very long race, we just have to make sure that we're there. At any point you can make a mistake, so that's it."

Verstappen also spoke about the "tiny mistakes" which could affect the race greatly today.

"I think the start of the lap was good. Then it went away from me a little bit," he said.

"Tiny mistakes but in general just struggling a bit to find front-to-rear balance over one lap. Of course not what I wanted but still as a team, in second and third, we have a good opportunity for tomorrow.

"Overall, we seem to lack a tiny bit over one lap but clearly our car should normally be quite good."

Verstappen is leading the drivers' standings on 125 points, ahead of Leclerc (116) and Perez (110).

Red Bull, who have won the last four races, are top of the constructors' standings on 235 points while Ferrari have 199 and Mercedes are on 134 going into today's race.

Mercedes' George Russell will start in fifth, alongside AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified in seventh, while Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri was eighth.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel and Alpine's Fernando Alonso complete the top 10.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

Main race: Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 6.55pm

AZERBAIJAN GP GRID

1ST ROW

1 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari

2 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

2ND ROW

3 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull

4 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari

3RD ROW

5 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes

6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri

4TH ROW

7 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

8 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri

5TH ROW

9 Sebastian Vettel (Ger)

Aston Martin

10 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine