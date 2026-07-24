Leclerc fastest in first Hungary practice

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BUDAPEST, July 24 - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday with a best time nearly half a second quicker than anyone else.

The Monegasque lapped a dusty Hungaroring track in one minute 19.075 seconds before ending his session with seven minutes to spare after telling the team that 'something broke' on the car.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second on the timesheets, 0.484 slower and facing a trip to the stewards for allegedly driving erratically, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton 0.543 off his teammate's pace.

Hamilton was unhappy with his car's handling, saying over the radio that it felt "pretty bad. Ride is very poor. The stiffness is too stiff."

Mercedes' Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli sat out the session, with Danish reserve Frederik Vesti given time in the car and lapping seventh fastest. George Russell was fifth, 0.991 slower than Leclerc.

Antonelli, who will return for second practice, leads Hamilton by 45 points in the championship after 10 rounds.

McLaren's world champion Lando Norris was 11th, with last year's Formula Two champion Leonardo Fornaroli taking Oscar Piastri's car and ending up 16th.

The session was briefly halted after Lance Stroll spun off in the upgraded Aston Martin. A team spokesman said the Canadian had suffered a suspected rear left suspension issue.

Teammate Fernando Alonso was 13th fastest with a time 2.475 slower than Leclerc.

Despite Ferrari's strong start to the Hungarian weekend, after winning two of the previous four races, Leclerc and Hamilton both warned that Mercedes were still the clear favourites even if the track was more to Ferrari's liking than recent ones.

"I still personally expect Mercedes to be the reference and they are going to be very difficult to beat on the qualifying lap," said Leclerc.

"I think Mercedes are still the team to beat," eight-time Hungarian GP winner Hamilton said on Thursday. REUTERS