Leclerc closes gap with third win

SPIELBERG • Charles Leclerc survived a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari yesterday and move back up as Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen's closest rival.

Red Bull driver Verstappen had to settle for second, with a comfortable 38-point lead over the Monegasque at the midway mark of the 22-race season.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for the third race in a row.

"I was scared. I was really scared," said a relieved Leclerc over the team radio after taking the chequered flag at the Red Bull Ring with Verstappen in his mirrors and 11/2 seconds behind.

He overtook the Dutch driver three times in the race but feared the win might still slip away as he battled a throttle problem over the last few laps.

"It would get stuck at 20 or 30 per cent throttle in the low speeds, so it was very tricky. We managed to make it stick until the end and I am so happy," said Leclerc.

"I definitely needed that one. The last five races have been incredibly difficult for myself and for the team. To finally show that we have the pace in the car and we can do it is incredible."

Leclerc was hit by the throttle issue about the same time when teammate Carlos Sainz retired when his engine failed while chasing a Ferrari one-two.

There was a worrying moment when smoke engulfed the car with Sainz still stuck in the cockpit. But marshals arrived and the Spaniard got out safely.

Sainz, the British Grand Prix winner, told Sky Sports: "I knew there was something wrong as soon as it happened. There was no feedback that it was about to happen. It was very sudden and it is hard because it was a big loss of points and a potential one-two for the team."

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez also failed to finish with his car damaged in a first-lap collision with Mercedes' George Russell, who ended up fourth despite a five-second penalty.

The win was Leclerc's third of the season, his first since Australia in April and the first time he has won from anywhere other than pole position.

Verstappen had been chasing his fourth Austrian GP win in five years, with his Orange Army out in their tens of thousands to cheer him on. Organisers put the weekend attendance at 303,000.

"Unfortunately I couldn't give them a win today but second place is still a good result," said the Dutchman, who did not leave empty-handed having won Saturday's sprint race.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon was fifth, ahead of Mick Schumacher - who scored the first Formula One points of his career at Silverstone last weekend - in sixth for Haas. The German was voted Driver of the Day.

Lando Norris finished seventh for McLaren ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo. Alpine's Fernando Alonso took the final point in 10th.

The next race is the French Grand Prix from July 22-24.

