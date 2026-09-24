Leclerc admits going ‘too far’ in Hamilton shunt at Monza

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Leclerc told reporters there was no need to pay more attention to his relationship with the seven-time champion Hamilton (in picture) following the hubbub that followed their clash on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix.

BAKU – Charles Leclerc on Sept 23 brushed off talk of a rift with Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton and instead joined his rivals in heaping praise on the talent of Kimi Antonelli.

Leclerc told reporters there was no need to pay more attention to his relationship with the seven-time champion following the hubbub that followed their clash on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix on Sept 6.

“Turn two in Monza is something that I’ve said repeatedly that we don’t want to see ever happen again,” said Leclerc.

“That was going too far on my side, but I’ve been through it already.

“I feel like it’s being over-discussed and over-analysed when it’s about the red cars and it’s not really fair.”

He added that he enjoyed fighting on track with Hamilton.

“It’s a big challenge, but I’m enjoying it,” he said.

Leclerc had initially said “we went too far”, a claim that Hamilton disagreed with by stating that “there was no ‘we’ in it”.

But the Frenchman later acknowledged that he was the one that had gone too far.

Asked to evaluate Mercedes’ world championship-leading 20-year-old Italian Antonelli, he said he recognised his “potential was clear” last year.

“I wish I knew, but clearly he is doing something that works very well, but to be honest it’s not that it comes as a complete surprise.

“If I look at Kimi going through the junior ranks, I think it was quite clear that he had something very special.

“If you look obviously at his first year in F1, I think he probably faced challenges, but this year has been extremely impressive.

“I mean, from the first race to now, he’s been perfect and driving at a very high level against a driver that I rate extremely high as well, which is George (Russell) so he’s doing an incredible job.”

Russell said he believed Antonelli’s driving style was ideally suited to the new ‘hybrid era’ cars this year.

“He’s an incredible driver and has been fast in his whole career,” said Russell.

“I think his driving style is very similar to what he had last year. And I think with just how things have fallen this year, it’s kind of the perfect driving style for these cars.” AFP