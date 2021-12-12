'Leave me alone': Kimi gets his wish

ABU DHABI • For the first time in 20 years, Kimi Raikkonen is about to have the freedom to do what he wants with his life.

Over the past two decades, the Finn has devoted himself to Formula One. Even during a two-year hiatus from the series in 2010-11 after leaving Ferrari, he never switched off from motor sport.

He competed in the World Rally Championship and raced in the Nascar Camping World Truck Series and the Nascar Nationwide Series, now the Nascar Xfinity Series.

But since 2001, F1 has dominated. After what will be his 349th start in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, he bows out. This time maybe for good.

"I was two years away, but over the years I've thought about stopping many times," said Raikkonen, 42. "Now I want to have more time at home with the kids; they grow up quickly.

"I want to do more things with the family. We've not really had the opportunity to live as a family because of my schedule. That changed everything."

He has two children, Robin, six, and Rianna, four. They have changed his perspective on life.

"You know kids, from when they're two years old they start doing a lot of things," he said. "Robin is in the first class in school, so it's all different now. It doesn't feel like six years ago when he was born.

"It's been hard to be away a lot, and it's not the nicest thing for them, but on the other hand, it's all they've known."

Raikkonen started racing in F1 in 2001 with Sauber, joining McLaren the following year for five seasons before moving to Ferrari in 2007 when he won his only world title.

He joined Lotus in 2012 and then did a second spell with Ferrari for five seasons from 2014.

For the past three years, he has driven for Alfa Romeo, where he has struggled to score points.

"I've enjoyed the racing, the driving, solving the issues that we come across," he said. "The rest, I never enjoyed it, but that's part of F1."

One thing that he was never really comfortable with was the media spotlight, picking up the nickname "The Iceman" partly because of the brevity of his glacial answers to journalists over the years and partly for his cool on the track under pressure.

"That is how it works in my head. I tell it like it is," he says.

Alfa Romeo will be marking his final race with a special livery on the side of his car declaring, "Dear Kimi, we will leave you alone now".

Raikkonen famously uttered the phrase, "Just leave me alone, I know what I'm doing" over the radio while heading to victory in Abu Dhabi with Lotus in 2012, a comment that spawned a range of merchandise and social media memes.

Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion who was his teammate for four years at Ferrari (2015-18), said he would be missed.

The German said: "He is probably one of the very few drivers I have met that from day one until the present day, hasn't changed.

"He has always been very open. I don't think you can have an argument or a problem with Kimi. If you do, the problem is not him, the problem is you."

Fernando Alonso, who started in F1 the same year as Raikkonen, said the Finn's honesty was an appealing part of his character.

"He maybe has this mask of being cold, of being the Iceman, but there is a very good person inside that you meet from time to time outside of the circuits," Alonso, a two-time champion, said.

"We have met in airports, restaurants, and Kimi is a different person.

"He has been outstanding for Formula One, and he will be missed because he has his own character, and he was different."

