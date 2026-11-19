LAS VEGAS, Nov 18 - Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson said he hoped to find out more about his Formula One rivals' stress levels after the sport announced a partnership with fitness wearable WHOOP on Wednesday.

The four-year deal aims to give fans new insight into the physical demands faced by a driver during a race, with real-time physiological data available to viewers for the first time.

A number of drivers, expected to be in double figures, will wear trackers during races from early next season and consent to have data such as heart rates displayed for viewers to see in graphics and overlays on live television broadcasts.

Lawson, whose seat for 2027 was confirmed last week, was curious to see what everyone else was doing.

"If I'm attacking somebody and I've been behind them for a few laps and you start seeing little mistakes, it'd be really interesting to see what's actually going on in the car, how stressed they are," the New Zealander told a press conference at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to announce the partnership.

"Obviously we want to put them under as much stress as possible so I'm curious to see if that's actually working."

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the governing FIA had been closely involved to ensure safety was not compromised.

He said that even if some drivers might shun the move, the experience of hit Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' -- where some teams were initially reluctant to let the cameras in but then embraced them -- suggested they would be won over.

Ferrari's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is already a regular user.

"There are certain things that stay private to the drivers and we've been very transparent with the drivers about what we expect to share and what we're not going to share," said WHOOP founder and CEO Will Ahmed.

"There's also going to be data packages that go to the teams that are more comprehensive than what are shared directly with fans, so that's a benefit to the participating drivers and teams."

Ahmed said drivers would wear an FIA-approved fire-resistant sleeve on the bicep, making WHOOP the first consumer wearable approved by the governing body for in-race use.

"All the data that's going to be coming off the drivers, that's real live data. That's the real experience that you're feeling and seeing from a racer," he explained.

"I think there's also going to be some common themes like, one example, it's going to be unbelievable to fans just how fit these guys are. The idea that your heart's going to be at 170 or 180 beats per minute for a couple of hours in these suits, driving this fast and still able to have those reflexes. That's an extraordinary story of human performance."

The partnership with F1 is one of the biggest in the Boston-based company's history and WHOOP will also become an official partner of the all-female F1 Academy.

Investors in WHOOP include golfer Rory McIlroy, whose heart rate at the Masters in April told a story, as well as Portuguese soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo and the NBA's LeBron James. REUTERS