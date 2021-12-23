Latifi shocked by 'extreme' online abuse and hate

LONDON • Williams driver Nicholas Latifi revealed on Tuesday he had received death threats over his role in the controversial finish to this year's Formula One season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen sped past Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on the final lap on Dec 12 to clinch his maiden title.

But it was possible because Latifi crashed into a wall with five laps left, which brought out the safety car, and the change in procedure gave Verstappen the opportunity to pass Hamilton.

Mercedes withdrew an appeal against the final outcome, but team boss Toto Wolff said Hamilton, who had been gunning for a record eighth world championship, had been "robbed" of the title.

Latifi said he had braced himself for a torrent of abuse, especially from fans of Hamilton.

"Going back to the race weekend, as soon as the chequered flag dropped, I knew how things were likely to play out on social media," the 26-year-old said.

"The fact that I felt it would be best if I deleted Instagram and Twitter on my phone for a few days says all we need to know about how cruel the online world can be.

"The ensuing hate, abuse, and threats on social media were not really a surprise as it's just the stark reality of the world we live in."

But he said that he was still shocked by the "extreme tone of the hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received".

"You can have your opinion. But to use those opinions to fuel hatred, abuse and threats of violence, not only to me, but to those closest to me as well, tells me these people are not true fans," he said.

"Thankfully, I'm comfortable enough in my own skin, and I can do a pretty good job of just letting any negativity wash over me."

Verstappen spoke out in Latifi's defence last week, saying accidents were just a part of motor racing and it would be unfair to blame the Canadian.

Separately, Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, will double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at United States-owned Haas. Team boss Mattia Binotto said the 22-year-old German would be available to stand in at 11 of the record 23 scheduled races should Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz be unavailable.

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who lost his place at Swiss-based Alfa Romeo this year but has secured a drive in Formula E, will be reserve for the 12 races that do not clash with the electric series.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS