Lando Norris doesn't intend to let off gas entering Las Vegas despite lead

– McLaren’s Lando Norris is set to join an exclusive club in Formula One history with his 150th start at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Briton, once deemed a prospective phenom, can live up to all the hype he received in his youth and move even closer to his maiden drivers’ championship with a positive result in Sin City on Nov 23.

He has been locked in a heated championship duel with teammate Oscar Piastri throughout the season.

Piastri started the campaign with four wins in the first six Grands Prix and spent most of the season atop the drivers’ standings.

He led Norris by as many as 34 points after the Briton retired towards the end of August’s Dutch Grand Prix due to a mechanical failure.

Since that fateful day at Zandvoort, Norris has five podiums in six races and enters Las Vegas coming off consecutive victories at Mexico City and Brazil.

On the other hand, his Australian rival has landed on the podium only once and was forced to retire in Azerbaijan.

As a result, Norris has opened up a reasonably comfortable 24-point lead over Piastri with three races left.

While the cushion is not exactly a small margin, the fact that Norris was able to turn his fortunes around so suddenly means that he knows just how quickly the championship picture can change with just one bad weekend.

“I feel like I’ve very much been on top of a lot of things the last few weekends, but it’s a very difficult level to perform at, all of the time. I have incredible drivers that I’m up against,” Norris said.

“My expectation for myself is to try and perform at the same level. But that’s not always a guarantee. I know that it can change very quickly.”

Given the gap between the two drivers ahead of Las Vegas, Norris could finish behind his 24-year-old rival in every remaining race and still leave the final round in Abu Dhabi as world champion.

That technically means that Norris could be better served by driving a cautious race, but the 26-year-old does not seem to be entering the final stretch with that approach.

“What’s done me so well the last few weekends (has been) going flat (out), staying out of trouble and staying out of the chaos behind,” he said.

“It’s almost a safer bet in terms of pushing. So I think (taking fewer risks is) not the right mindset to have.

“I’ll come here this weekend to try and win. I’ll go to Qatar to try and win.”

The tense battle between the teammates has at times boiled over into the open, but Norris made it abundantly clear on Nov 19 that there’s no bad blood between them.

In fact, their relationship is as good as ever, according to Norris.

“I think we have a lot of respect for one another,” he added.

“We both understand the position that we’re in and we both treat the world of driving versus just personally what we like away from the track quite differently.

“We’re still different people, but in terms of our relationship, we get along well. We still work together well, and I think it’s still better than it’s ever been.”

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who is 49 points behind Norris, still has a chance to steal a fifth consecutive title.

The Dutchman has won three of the past six races.

“It doesn’t really change (my approach),” Verstappen said of the recent results.

“I mean, it’s a lot of points (behind the leaders), so I’m not really thinking about it too much.

“There’s also not much that I can do. We need a lot of luck now until the end to even have an opportunity.” REUTERS, AFP