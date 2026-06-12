Kimi teases Kim in viral video: 'Have you seen my towel?'

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BARCELONA, June 11 - Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli would like his towel back and social media is pointing the finger at Lewis Hamilton's celebrity friend Kim Kardashian.

The Mercedes driver posted a cheeky reel on Instagram ahead of this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix asking his seven million followers if they knew the whereabouts of his Monaco Grand Prix winner's towel.

Television images from after Sunday's race in the principality appeared to show Kardashian, accompanying Ferrari driver Hamilton, picking the folded item off the number one marker and wiping her face and sunglasses before walking away with it.

"I was wondering. Have you seen my towel," Antonelli asked in his video post, without naming anyone.

Teammate George Russell said he had not seen it, with Antonelli then washing his hands and asking the question again.

The 19-year-old Italian, Hamilton's successor at Mercedes and winner of the last five races, was also questioned about it in a press conference at the Circuit de Catalunya.

"No, still looking for it," he said when asked if he had found it.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton sounded puzzled when asked at a Ferrari press session whether he might be able to help Antonelli find the missing item.

"His towel?" asked the Briton, who finished second in the race. REUTERS