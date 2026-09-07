In The Driver’s Seat
Kimi Antonelli’s victory at Monza is a truly special event for us to witness
Every so often in this business you get to witness a truly special event that confirms the arrival of the next nonpareil.
Ayrton Senna at Monaco in 1984, and Portugal in 1985. Michael Schumacher in Belgium in 1991, and again there in 1992. Fernando Alonso in Imola in 2005. Lewis Hamilton in Canada or United States in 2007, or Silverstone 2008. Sebastian Vettel in Italy in 2008. Max Verstappen in Spain in 2016.