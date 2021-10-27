Keep calm and carry on, says Mercedes chief

LONDON • Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has called for calm after Lewis Hamilton's title ambitions took a hit following Max Verstappen's United States Grand Prix win on Sunday.

The Dutchman has turned a two-point deficit going into the Turkish GP on Oct 10 into a 12-point lead.

There are just five races remaining, and the next two, in Mexico and Brazil, are at tracks where Red Bull are favoured over Mercedes.

Wolff, however, still feels Hamilton is in with a great shout of becoming a record eight-time champion, saying: "I think we need to be careful in the team that we are not swinging too much between mania and depression.

"I don't believe there is a particular pattern going forward, who suits which track. We just need to push and push and hopefully be in a situation to fight for the championship in the very last race."

One retirement could change everything but the statistics are stacking up for Verstappen as he seeks his maiden championship.

His victory in Austin was his eighth this season, compared to five for Britain's Hamilton.

Only once in the 70-year history of F1 has anyone won eight times and not ended up as champion.

That exception was Hamilton, who won 10 times in 2016 but lost out to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg after a down-to-the-wire battle with the German.

No other driver has also had so many career wins (18 for Verstappen) without winning a title and with five races remaining, Hamilton cannot match his 2020, 2019 and 2018 tallies of 11 wins.

Verstappen is also ahead of his closest rival 9-3 on pole positions and 13-12 on podium finishes this season and his counterparts are beginning to lean his way.

"Although Lewis has the experience of already winning world titles, I don't really see that as an advantage now," said McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo. "I do think Max is capable of it, he's got a pretty stable head on his shoulders now and he's proven that with some of the drives he's done this year."

If more omens are required, Hamilton has never won the title when not leading the championship going into Austin - he trailed by six points this year.

While stating it was not a "foregone conclusion", 1996 champion Damon Hill told Sky Sports TV: "He (Hamilton) really has to start winning again. It's eight versus five in victories to Max, so it is looking like it's Max's title at the moment."

With so many twists and turns this season, the Middle East triple-header from next month to December will likely be the swing factor as Qatar and Saudi Arabia are floodlit night races new to the calendar.

REUTERS