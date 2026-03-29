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Italian teenager Antonelli wins Japanese GP to take championship lead

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Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - March 29, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during the race REUTERS/Issei Kato

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - March 29, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during the race REUTERS/Issei Kato

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SUZUKA, Japan, March 29 - Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch his second straight Formula One victory and become the youngest-ever championship leader.

The 19-year-old Italian, who had started from pole but quickly dropped back to sixth, crossed the line 13.7 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell crossed the line fourth with world champion Lando Norris fifth in the other McLaren ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli’s Suzuka win gave him a nine-point lead over Russell in the overall standings.

Haas driver Oliver Bearman was given the all-clear by doctors after limping away from a high-speed crash. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.