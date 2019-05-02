Italian GP set to continue till 2024

LONDON • The Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari's home race, is set to stay on the calendar until at least 2024 after the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI) and Formula One announced an agreement in principle.

The ACI said on Tuesday its president Angelo Sticchi Damiani had been given a mandate to continue talks with Formula One on technical and commercial matters with the aim of signing a deal as soon as possible.

Monza, which has staged every edition of the Italian Grand Prix except in 1980 when it was held at Imola, was one of five circuits up for renewal after this season. The others are Barcelona, Silverstone, Hockenheim and Mexico.

Britain's Silverstone, which hosted the first world championship grand prix in 1950, denied last Friday that a deal was done to secure the race's future.

"Unfortunately, there is unsubstantiated news circulating this morning regarding the agreement of a new deal for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone," the circuit management said on Twitter.

"At this time, we can confirm that we have not agreed a contract. However, talks are still progressing."

Britain and Italy are the only two countries that have hosted a race in every year of the championship.

Vietnam is due to make its debut next season with a race in Hanoi while Zandvoort in the Netherlands looks likely to return for the first time since 1985. The Motorsport.com website reported that Zandvoort could replace Barcelona on next year's calendar as the first race of the European season.

