Is this the end of the road for Monaco GP?

LONDON • The stunning addition of Las Vegas to the Formula One calendar next year will put into focus the future of the showcase Monaco Grand Prix, according to McLaren boss Zak Brown.

It has long been a given that the sport needs the heritage and glamour of the Mediterranean principality, with its casino and super-yachts, but last week's announcement of Sin City offers glitz on another level.

In what is already a competitive marketplace, relatively new floodlit races in Saudi Arabia, which made its debut last year, also attract billionaires and business leaders, and Miami, another trendy hot spot, is joining the show this year.

Brown cannot be more thrilled that Las Vegas, featuring the world famous Strip as the backdrop, will be on next year's calendar, calling the race "a perfect fit" for F1.

Asked about Monaco's future amid a crowded calendar, the American said the principality faced increasing commercial pressures in a changing world and needed to up their game.

"Monaco always stood for the most glamorous part of Formula One. I think Miami, Singapore, Las Vegas are starting to add some pretty glamorous markets," he said.

"I think Monaco needs to come up to the same commercial terms as other grands prix and also maybe needs to work with ways they can adapt their track because as our cars have become bigger, the racing has become more difficult."

Monaco, whose street-circuit race is typically a procession with overtaking almost impossible, has paid less than others in hosting fees but the contract is up for renewal.

While Brown would like the race to remain a fixture, rejuvenation is part of any sport.

"You do need to take into consideration history but then I think you need to take into consideration how's the show that it puts on," he said. "There is also an element, which shouldn't drive our decisions but should be part of our decisions, of what's the economic contribution to the sport.

"I'd much rather have Monaco than not... but just like the sport is bigger than any one driver or team, I think it's bigger than any one grand prix."

Brown added that the Las Vegas decision to hold the race on Saturday rather than Sunday in another break with tradition, was the right one and suggested other races, such as the Singapore Grand Prix, follow suit.

"It looks very proper and all the right people are behind it. I think it's going to be stunning for Formula One," he said. "We want to respect the history of the sport but there's not many sports that haven't changed in recent times to adapt to a changing world."

There will be three American F1 stops next year, including Austin and Miami, with US owners Liberty Media eager to capitalise on growing interest fuelled by the Netflix docu-series Drive To Survive.

Brown feels three is the sweet spot, saying: "I think it's almost the perfect schedule from an American standpoint."

The calendar stands at a record 23 races this year, once Russia has been replaced, and the discussion has already turned to which races might be dropped or alternated.

Certain races ought to remain as mainstays and the rest should be revolving to cater to growing markets, Brown said.

"Seventeen or 18 as permanent fixtures and seven or eight that rotate because I do think, to continue to grow the sport, the more quality markets we can be in, the better. I'd love to see us be in 30 markets but race 21 or 22 times a year."

Meanwhile, F1 will continue to hold the Saudi Arabian GP despite an attack on an oil storage facility near the Jeddah track before last month's race and criticism of the Gulf kingdom's spotty human right record, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said.

"Yes, it's part of the calendar," the Italian said when asked if F1 would be back in Saudi Arabia for the third edition next year.

He added that the decision came from the sport's leadership with input from drivers and others.

"It is part of our job to make sure that we talk with all the stakeholders. Relevance is absolutely important for us, as is open dialogue."

Saudi Arabia has signed a 15-year deal with F1, with the reported annual US$65 million (S$88.2 million) fee contributing significantly to the sport's bottom line.

Just as important is state oil producer Aramco's annual US$40 million sponsorship deal and the Saudi race reflects the Middle East's growing influence.

Activists have long criticised the kingdom's human rights record, but Domenicali believes F1 can act as a force for change in the region.

"We always talk about the fact that F1 and sport puts a spotlight on the positivity," he said. "Our lens on every place we go gives an extra responsibility in the areas where they are trying to progress and F1 will make sure that will happen in a faster time."

The make up of the crowd in Jeddah supports his case.

"If you were there, you could understand what I mean. The younger generation, women attending, kids," he said. "Don't forget that a couple of years ago, they were not able go out."

