Irrelevant oldies don't represent F1: Hamilton

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton has called for Formula One's old guard to be given no more air time after former supremo Bernie Ecclestone and retired three-time world champion Nelson Piquet earlier this week drew fire for offensive comments.

Ecclestone, 91, defended Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been widely condemned for his invasion of Ukraine, as someone he would "take a bullet" for, while Piquet, 69, was forced to apologise to seven-time world champion Hamilton for a racially offensive reference to the Briton in a podcast interview.

Ecclestone yesterday doubled down on his comments, claiming he would still take a bullet for the Russian strongman, with the duo enjoying strong ties after establishing the now-defunct Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, F1's only black driver, who has been outspoken on human rights and diversity, said he had been on the receiving end of racism, negativity, undertones of discrimination and "archaic narratives" for years.

"I don't know why we are continuing to give these older voices a platform," he said. "They are speaking on our sport and... it's not representative of who we are as a sport now...

"We are looking to grow in the US and other countries... and grow our audience. We need to be looking to the future and giving the younger people a platform...

"In the last couple of weeks, I don't think a day's gone by without some of the older (ones) who have not been relevant in our sport for decades saying negative things and trying to bring me down."

On Ecclestone's praise of Mr Putin, Hamilton added: "To hear from someone that ultimately believes in the war, the displacement of millions of people and killing of thousands of people, the person that's doing that, they support them. That's beyond me."

The Mercedes ace, 37, also dismissed fears he could fall foul of a ban imposed by governing body FIA on drivers racing with body piercings ahead of tomorrow's British GP.

"It's kind of crazy to think that with everything that's going on in the world that is the focus," said Hamilton, who removed a nose stud before taking part in yesterday's practice, with an FIA spokesman saying that the Briton was compliant with the rules.

While he is out of the title race, Hamilton will hope to end a run of 10 winless races - his joint-worst drought - at his home GP.

REUTERS

