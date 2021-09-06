'Incredible' fans power Verstappen

ZANDVOORT • Home favourite Max Verstappen yesterday retook the Formula One world championship lead back from Lewis Hamilton as the Red Bull driver claimed a dominant victory at the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985.

A week after the farcical washout in Belgium, the pole-sitter controlled the race from the start in bright sunshine at the beach resort of Zandvoort.

Last year was supposed to be the long-awaited return of the Dutch GP until it was axed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans were determined not to miss out yesterday, with a 70,000-strong crowd of orange at a circuit where the last winner was Niki Lauda for McLaren 36 years ago.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were also in attendance as flares were lit and fireworks went off down the home straight.

Verstappen's seventh win in 13 races this season turned a three-point deficit into a three-point lead over Hamilton ahead of Monza, Italy this weekend.

The Briton settled for second, setting the fastest lap on the final lap to earn a consolation bonus point, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas a distant third.

"As you can hear already, it's just incredible," said Verstappen.

"Expectations were high going into the weekend, I'm so happy to win here. It's such an amazing day, the whole crowd, incredible.

"It's definitely a very good day. The start was very important, I think we did that well. Of course, Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us but we countered them all the time really well. We can be pleased with the whole team performance today."

The 23-year-old, who earned half points for his win over two laps behind the safety car at Spa last Sunday, pulled away on the opening lap here, keeping Hamilton in his rear-view mirror and surging clear.

DUTCH GRAND PRIX

RESULTS 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1hr 30min 5.395sec 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +20.932sec *fastest lap 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes +56.460sec 4 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +1 lap 5 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +1 lap 6 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine +1 lap 7 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +1 lap 8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +1 lap 9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +1 lap 10 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +1 lap

DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Verstappen 224.5pts 2 Hamilton 221.5 3 Bottas 123

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 344.5pts 2 Red Bull 332.5 3 Ferrari 181.5

A narrow track with punishing deep gravel traps made overtaking difficult, prompting Mercedes to use varying strategies for their drivers to ramp up the pressure.

But Verstappen produced a regal display in front of royalty to dislodge Hamilton at the top.

"Max did an incredible job so a huge congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything today, I pushed flat out all race but they were just too good," the seven-time world champion said.

"I've had an incredible weekend, a big thanks to the fans as they've been amazing. The last lap was one of the best parts of the race for me, this track is incredible on a single lap on low fuel - this is now one of my favourite tracks."

Mercedes are still confident they can reel in Verstappen, starting with the Italian GP, the third of three back-to-back races.

Team principal Toto Wolff said: "We had a sniff of an undercut there but we didn't time it right. We didn't expect him to go on the hard tyre but it is what it is.

"It's so close and here Max was the quickest. Monza is going to be different and we feel that we are still in the run for the championship."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE