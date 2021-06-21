Struggling Hamilton an unusual sight as Red Bull revs up challenge

There has definitely been a seismic shift in F1's tectonic plates, these past three races.

When Max Verstappen and Red Bull won in Monaco it was no surprise. What was unusual was to see Lewis Hamilton all at sea as his Mercedes lacked the traction to be competitive, a situation compounded by a strategic blunder which saw him fail to overtake Frenchman Pierre Gasly during his pit stop, and then get jumped as Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel made theirs. Seventh place was humbling.