In The Driver's Seat: Still too early to say Red Bull car is faster than the Ferrari

IMOLA, ITALY - When Charles Leclerc was narrowly beaten by Max Verstappen in Saturday's Sprint Race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, having lost the lead with just two laps to go, things here at Imola still looked rosy for Ferrari.

Yes, the world championship points leader had been beaten to pole position for the event - the first of the three to be staged this season - but he swept comfortably into the lead at the start and stayed there until his right front tyre began graining and losing its edge.