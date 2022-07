If ever there was a Grand Prix that Charles Leclerc had to win, it was Sunday's Austrian event on Red Bull's home turf.

And, despite being narrowly beaten to first place by Max Verstappen in the grid line-up during qualifying for the season's second sprint race on Friday afternoon, and then beaten by just over a 1.5 seconds in that 23-lap clash on Saturday afternoon, he went into the big race the next day brimful of confidence. Events proved that it was not misplaced.