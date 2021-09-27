Hamilton's Sochi win down to luck, experience but McLaren will learn from mistakes

LONDON - If you believe in fate, Lewis Hamilton was destined to score his historic 100th grand prix triumph in Russia on Sunday (Sept 26). But the problem with such thinking is it often offers wisdom only after the event.

Hamilton's win was indeed very significant, and well deserved in the circumstances, but for many the moral victor was young Lando Norris who, not for the first time this season, kept his Mercedes-powered McLaren ahead of the seven-time world champion.