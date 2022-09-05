In The Driver's Seat: Hamilton finally has a Mercedes that can win, but his team might now be the problem

LONDON - As the ghosts of Abu Dhabi came back to haunt him, and the strain of racing an uncompetitive car became apparent to the world outside his Mercedes team, Lewis Hamilton's steely resolve finally cracked in Holland on Sunday (Sept 4) afternoon.

For the first time this season, he believed he really had a chance of victory in the recalcitrant Mercedes W13, as the Brackley team opted for an ambitious and aggressive one-stop strategy against the dominant Max Verstappen and Red Bull on the Dutchman's home territory, only to apparently favour his teammate the way Ferrari had Charles Leclerc at Silverstone.