In The Driver's Seat

First it was the car, now it's his team

David Tremayne
Updated
Published
4 min ago
As the ghosts of Abu Dhabi came back to haunt him, and the strain of racing an uncompetitive car became apparent to the world outside his Mercedes team, Lewis Hamilton's steely resolve finally cracked in the Netherlands on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time this season, he believed he really had a chance of victory in the recalcitrant Mercedes W13, as the Brackley team opted for an ambitious and aggressive one-stop strategy against the dominant Max Verstappen and Red Bull on the Dutchman's home territory, only to apparently favour his teammate the way Ferrari had Charles Leclerc at Silverstone.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 06, 2022, with the headline First it was the car, now it's his team. Subscribe

