In the Driver's Seat
Farcical Belgian GP but 'brave' decision may have saved lives
"Today was a farce and the only people to lose out are the fans who have paid good money to watch us race."
That was seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's take on a Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday (Aug 29) that took around two hours fifty minutes to run, yet comprised only three low-speed laps behind the safety car which made it just sufficient to make it count for points. It was only the sixth time in Formula One's 1047 races - after Spain and Austria in 1975, Monaco 1984, Australia 1991 and Malaysia 2009 - that only half points have been awarded because insufficient distance was covered.