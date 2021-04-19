In The Driver's Seat: Expect more twists and turns from the Verstappen-Hamilton show

So, two races in and Max Verstappen and Red Bull have got off to the team's best start to a season since 2013 when Sebastian Vettel also won the second round, in Malaysia. Small wonder that boss Christian Horner's face bore such a happy expression behind his mandatory Covid mask.

Having dominated, yet still lost, the Bahrain Grand Prix, they did everything right this time, the only moment of anxiety on Sunday (April 18) coming when the Dutch star so nearly spun while warming his tyres up in Turn 2 as the Safety Car led them on the formation lap prior to the restart on lap 35.