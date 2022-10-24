In The Driver’s Seat: Tears of joy, and sorrow, in Austin for Red Bull

One of the things I love most about Formula One is that it is like an iceberg. No, not as in cold and immovable, but in the sense that so much of what is really happening is going on out of sight.

On the face of it, Red Bull cheerfully smashed it for the 14th time this year at the United States Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen fought back from a disastrous 11sec pit stop after a wheelgun had malfunctioned, and had to pass first the fast Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and then the revitalised Mercedes of leader Lewis Hamilton before taking the chequered flag for the 13th time in 2022.

And with teammate Sergio Perez finishing fourth, Red Bull very firmly wrapped up their fifth constructors’ world title. When Max won the drivers’ so controversially last year, that critical success had eluded them.

In very hot temperatures and gusty winds, a superb race unravelled before a vast crowd who, a large percentage doubtless inspired by Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, had ventured along to see just what the fuss was about. The US GP has been to many places since 1959, staying in some only fleetingly, in others for several years before moving on.

But after a hesitant start and myriad financial difficulties, the bumpy but popular Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas has finally found its footing, thanks in no small measure to the Taylor Swift concert which brought the fans flocking back in 2016. A total of 440,000 people thronged into the venue this weekend, not far off four times the crowd for the original race 10 years ago.

But the victors’ tears were not just of joy but of sorrow on both the starting grid and on the podium, some possibly even from the usually granite-hard Dr Helmut Marko. For on Saturday it had been confirmed that, following weeks of rumours about his deteriorating health, Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz had succumbed to cancer.

Like fellow F1 team owner Don Nichols of Shadow fame in the Seventies, the 78 year-old marketeer famous for the success of the Red Bull energy drink liked to cultivate the image of a man of mystery.

He guarded his privacy closely, yet his product was recognised so widely across the globe that by 2021 was said to sell more than eight billions cans annually, and the company was valued at just under €16 billion (S$22.4 billion).

I can’t say that I knew him at all well, though I did work at one time for the Sauber team when he sponsored them, but I had a lot of respect for him and the least-known of his endeavours, which was partnering with and funding former motorcycle racer Heinz Kinigadner’s Wings for Life effort.

At a time when heart and other organ and joint transplants had become almost commonplace medical miracles, this asked one fundamental question: since scientists agree that injured neutrons can be regenerated, why can’t spinal cord injuries become reparable?

To many, Mateschitz was simply known as the recluse who owned Red Bull. But for me Wings for Life was the most significant of all the many activities of one of the least publicity-hungry benefactors in motorsport history.

They say everything is bigger in Texas. Perhaps that now applies, at least as far as the US of A is concerned, to the F1 race crowd. But certainly it did to the heart of the Red Bull team on the most difficult day of its hyper-successful season when, as Max said afterwards, “We had a big chance to win the Constructors’ championship here. Of course, you want to do that in style, and I think we did that today.”

They did. In recent weeks Red Bull have had to face allegations of financial impropriety under the terms of the new budget cap, without any proof yet being proffered, and the worry over Mateschitz’s health has been a constant drain. The man himself would indeed have approved of his team’s success, but even more so of the sheer determination and fortitude with which it was achieved.