Important lessons in Grosjean crash: Todt

LONDON • Romain Grosjean's fireball crash at last year's Bahrain Grand Prix has provided vital lessons "that will advance our mission to improve safety in Formula One and in motor sport", International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt said on Friday as the FIA published its report on Grosjean's accident on Nov 29.

The Frenchman escaped death when his Haas car burst into flames after it crashed into a barrier at 220kmh on the first lap at the Sakhir circuit.The car was destroyed in just 28 seconds.

Grosjean, with his car embedded in the barrier, his cockpit buckled, engine debris blocking his escape, fuel on fire and left foot trapped, was able to climb out in 27 seconds after freeing his foot from his racing boot.

The FIA said that its investigation into what caused the fire, along with 18 other reports on "significant accidents" last year, have allowed it to identify a series of ways to enhance track safety.

These include improving the fire resistance of drivers' gloves after Grosjean suffered burns to both hands, the development of cockpit fire extinguisher systems, the provision of alternative fire extinguishers in emergency vehicles and training for local fire-fighters on the circuits.

The FIA found, the driver safety equipment including helmet, the head and neck safety device, the safety harness, the Halo and the cockpit 'survival cell' had "performed according to their specifications".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE