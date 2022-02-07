'I'm back' but Lewis mum on F1 plans

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton ended his social media exile on Saturday, amid ongoing speculation about the Mercedes driver's Formula One future.

The Briton had gone silent on all his platforms since he was controversially denied a record eighth world title in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The 37-year-old, who had been looking to surpass Michael Schumacher, was pipped to the crown by Max Verstappen in a hotly debated conclusion to the Formula One season.

Hamilton had been on course to win the title until a late safety-car period in Abu Dhabi.

F1 race director Michael Masi failed to follow the rules correctly in two ways - over the handling of lapped cars and over the timing of the restart of the race - in the closing laps.

The result left Hamilton a sitting duck on old tyres with Verstappen right behind him on fresh ones when the race resumed for the final lap, resulting in the Dutchman passing his rival en route to a maiden world championship.

Masi's operational failures have caused a huge outcry as his improvisation with the rules changed the destiny of the title and Hamilton is understood to be "disillusioned" with what transpired at the Yas Marina Circuit.

With talk that he is considering quitting the sport still widespread, Hamilton, who is contracted to Mercedes until next year, made his first public comment for 56 days.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Hamilton posted a picture of himself smiling at the Grand Canyon alongside the caption "I've been gone. Now I'm back!"

"He is back" trended on Twitter and the Silver Arrows replied in a tweet that read: "That's right."

Mercedes also posted a picture of Hamilton posing in his race overalls and holding his crash helmet, accompanied by the words: "Keep rising."

What that cryptic comment means for the seven-time champion's future in F1 remains to be seen. An FIA inquiry into the events at the season finale will not be made public until the eve of the season opener in Bahrain on March 20.

Mercedes will launch their first car in F1's revamped technical era at Silverstone on Feb 18, five days before the first winter test in Barcelona.

Hamilton is expected to be at the launch, alongside new teammate and countryman George Russell, who joined from Williams as the replacement for Valtteri Bottas, now at Alfa Romeo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE