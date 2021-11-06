I would never cause a crash to win the c'ship: Hamilton

MEXICO CITY • Lewis Hamilton has no intention of claiming an unprecedented eighth Formula One world title this year by causing an infamous, if decisive, collision with Max Verstappen, he said on Thursday.

Ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, the Briton rejected reported suggestions from his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff that the outcome might be settled by a "Senna-Prost" crash.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Wolff was quoted saying that if the championship went down to the final race, then "whoever is in front (on points) is absolutely going to try to do the same as in the Senna-Prost years".

Hamilton, F1's most successful driver with 100 career wins and 101 pole positions, said he had not seen what Wolff has said, and insists "I highly doubt he would insinuate that would ever be the case".

"We have never won a championship in that way and I would never want to," he added. "From my perspective and point of view, I am here to win, in the right way and that is through sheer skill, determination and hard work."

Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna collided at the 1989 and 1990 Japanese grands prix, each incident deciding the destiny of the championship in controversial circumstances amid much acrimony.

Hamilton was more circumspect when asked if he feared that Red Bull's Verstappen, who holds a 12-point lead with five races left, may not have the same opinion.

"We have been racing hard all year," he said. "It's what motor racing is all about and it is the reason it has been the most exciting season. That is why we also have more fans watching than ever.

"People are going to have opinions but you know how I have won my championships in the past.

"I always want to win it the right way and, if you're going to lose it, you lose it in the right way also, with dignity and knowing that you have given it your all and done things the right way."

Hamilton and Verstappen have collided twice this season - at the British and Italian races.

The Dutchman, who has won eight races this term to Hamilton's five, said he would race hard and "always try to keep it clean".

"I don't really think about previous historic fights between two drivers, what they have done," he added. "It is the past. I just focus on what I have to do on track and that's to try and do the best I can."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MEXICAN GP

Qualifying: Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 3.55am