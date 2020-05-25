'I want to leave Mclaren on a high'

LONDON • Ferrari-bound driver Carlos Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high at the end of the current Formula One season, which has yet to get under way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the Formula One website over the weekend, the Spaniard thanked team bosses for their understanding and not standing in the way of his move to Maranello, which will go through once this campaign concludes.

"The moment I felt like there was an interest from Ferrari in hiring me for 2021, I went straight to (McLaren boss) Zak (Brown)," the 25-year-old said.

"And he had a positive feedback in terms of, 'OK, this opportunity is coming to you, we'll let you talk to Ferrari and let's stay in touch to see how everything develops'.

"The key of this process has been the clarity and the openness of all parties involved to make it happen.

"That makes me incredibly proud, and the way it has all been managed makes me feel very happy and very thankful to Zak and his team."

Sainz joined McLaren from Renault at the end of 2018, replacing two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, and secured the British team's first podium since 2014 with third place in Brazil last year.

He finished sixth overall in the previous championship, the highest-placed driver from outside the top-three teams of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, with McLaren ending the year in fourth.

The move to Ferrari, replacing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, was announced earlier this month. Sainz claimed that McLaren, who have since signed Australian Daniel Ricciardo as his future replacement, were thrilled he had landed one of the most coveted seats in all of F1.

"They said, 'You deserve it and I'm sure you will do great there', and that confidence boost is always nice to hear from your bosses," he added. "There's nothing I would love more than saying goodbye to McLaren on a high."

While nothing has been finalised, organisers are aiming to kick off a season that has been stalled due to the Covid-19 crisis with two back-to-back races behind closed doors at Austria's Red Bull Ring in July.

It has been a turbulent three months for the motor sport, which had plans to stage a record 22 races this term.

But the March 15 season-opener in Melbourne fell by the wayside in farcical circumstances after a McLaren staff member came down with Covid-19 just before the first practice session.

Three other grands prix have since been axed and another seven postponed and it is likely the rest of the season, if it commences, will be behind closed doors due to health and safety reasons.

Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman Alex Wurz, however, still believes F1 can put on a spectacle for those watching at home, insisting the drivers are firmly behind the decision to keep fans away.

"No one in motorsport is a fan of ghost races," he told Sky Sports. "However, all the drivers I have spoken to, no one has said, 'No, I don't want to do it.'

"Ghost races are a means to get us back on track earlier than if we wait for fan-attended races. Therefore, we are looking for ghost races, and all the drivers accept fully."

