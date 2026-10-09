‘I love that challenge’: Hamilton prays for rain in Singapore

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Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton interacts with fans ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 8.

SINGAPORE – Lewis Hamilton said on Oct 8 he would love a wet race at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, after rain in Malaysia a week ago saw him drive masterfully to finish third despite starting on unsuitable dry tyres.

There was frustration at the Sepang circuit when the cars could not get going straight away on the wet track because of a software glitch.

Several drivers, including Ferrari driver Hamilton, ground to a halt on the first formation lap, causing the start procedure to be aborted.

When the race eventually got going almost an hour later, the rain had gone and within about nine laps the track had dried out.

Hamilton would like to see races start in treacherous conditions.

“Wet-weather races aren’t the same as we used to have, for sure,” lamented the seven-time world champion, 41, who began his F1 career with McLaren in 2007.

“I’ve had great races in 2008 in the rain. I love racing in the rain. I’m like ‘let’s get going’ under extreme conditions, that’s really where we get to test ourselves.

“And is it more risky? Absolutely. That’s why when I was out on the slick tyre (in Malaysia) it was the trickiest conditions. It’s wet and I’m on slicks.

“But I love that challenge and that’s what racing is – where you have to drive by the seat of your pants.”

Rain could play a part in both the sprint race on Oct 10 and the grand prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Oct 11.

The additional sprint race this season means there is only one Friday practice session for the drivers and teams to get up to speed.

“It’s exciting to come here, to Singapore, and you only have one session,” added Hamitlon.

“Everyone’s in the same boat – (practice) could be good, it could be not good. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow.” AFP